x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
207

Maine Things To Do | June 28th through July 4th

Plenty going on around the state this holiday weekend.

More Videos

MAINE, Maine — Maine Things to Do

Belfast Summer Nights – bring a picnic!

Where: Belfast

When: Thursday June 30th

5:30 p.m. til 7:30 p.m.

First Friday Art Walk

Where: Portland

Friday, July 1, 5 p.m. til 8 p.m.

Heritage Days and Music Festival

Free Concerts, Art in the Park, Antique Car show, Maine’s Largest Parade!

Where: Bath

When: Friday July 1 through Monday July 4

Miss Moxie Pageant

Where: MTM Community Center, Lisbon Falls

When: Saturday, July 2

Houlton Agricultural Fair

Where: Houlton

When: Saturday, July 2, Gates open at 9:30 a.m.

Stars and Stripes 5K and 1 Mile Family Fun Run

Where: Rangeley Town Park, Rangeley

When: Sunday, July 3rd, race starts at 9 a.m.

Ragtime Fair and Cookout

Where: DeerTrees Theater, Harrison

When: Sunday, July 3rd, noon til 5 p.m.

Monday is the Fourth of July!!!

Click here for a scheduled list of events. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement