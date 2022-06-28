Maine Things To Do | June 28th through July 4th

MAINE, Maine — Maine Things to Do
Belfast Summer Nights – bring a picnic!
Where: Belfast
When: Thursday June 30th
5:30 p.m. til 7:30 p.m.
First Friday Art Walk
Where: Portland
Friday, July 1, 5 p.m. til 8 p.m.
Heritage Days and Music Festival
Free Concerts, Art in the Park, Antique Car show, Maine’s Largest Parade!
Where: Bath
When: Friday July 1 through Monday July 4
Miss Moxie Pageant
Where: MTM Community Center, Lisbon Falls
When: Saturday, July 2
Houlton Agricultural Fair
Where: Houlton
When: Saturday, July 2, Gates open at 9:30 a.m.
Stars and Stripes 5K and 1 Mile Family Fun Run
Where: Rangeley Town Park, Rangeley
When: Sunday, July 3rd, race starts at 9 a.m.
Ragtime Fair and Cookout
Where: DeerTrees Theater, Harrison
When: Sunday, July 3rd, noon til 5 p.m.
Monday is the Fourth of July!!!
Click here for a scheduled list of events.