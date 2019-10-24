MAINE, Maine — Former Maine state Senator Eric Brakey is enticing donors to his congressional campaign by offering them a chance to win an AR-15 in a sweepstakes on his campaign website.

Located on the sweepstakes' entry and rules page, Brakey says, "House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and my opponent, Jared Golden want to take away your guns. But I want to give you one!"

In order to qualify for the sweepstakes, entrants must be monthly contributors before midnight on Sunday, Nov. 17.

In a series of Tweets, Brakey says there is functionally no difference between an AR-15 and a hunting rifle, and that if you can take an AR-15 away, the hunting rifle will go away, too.

“Maine has proven once again that an armed society is a polite society,” said Eric Brakey. “We are having an incredible response to our AR-15 giveaway already and expect it to grow as we get closer to November 17th deadline for entries,” Brakey emphasized in a release from his campaign.

