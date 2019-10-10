LISBON, MAINE, Maine — Longtime Republican legislator Dale Crafts on Thursday entered the race for the Congressional District 2 seat currently held by Democratic Rep. Jared Golden.

Crafts joins Adrienne Bennett, who served as spokeswoman for former Gov. Paul LePage, and former Sen. Eric Brakey, both Republicans, in seeking to unseat Golden.

Crafts said he has been endorsed by LePage, by Garrett Mason, his cousin and a former Maine Senate Majority Leader and Republican candidate for governor, and other leading Republicans.

Speaking at the Lisbon Rec MTM Center, Crafts said he is the only business owner in the race, and spoke of the 1983 motorcycle crash that resulted in him becoming a paraplegic.

Crafts, a lifelong resident of Lisbon who has served on a number of town committees, represented District 56 in the Maine House of Representatives from 2008 to 2016.

A member of the board of directors of the Sportsman's Alliance of Maine and a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, Crafts said in a release that he has "fought for gun rights for all Mainers."

"President Trump needs partners in Washington that believe in fighting to 'Keep America Great' through lower taxes, less regulation, and more opportunity for each and every American to succeed," Crafts said in a release. "I have a record of lowering taxes during my time in the Maine House of Representatives, voting for the largest tax cut in Maine’s history."

