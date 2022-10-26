Maine National Guard to deploy Army aviation unit for first time in four years

During their yearlong deployment, the 3-142 unit will support "Operation Inherent Resolve" and "Operation Spartan Shield" from the sky.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAINE, USA — The Maine National Guard announced Tuesday a new deployment set for early next year.

"Mobilizations aren't slowing down, and we're always getting ready for the next one," it announced in a Facebook post.

According to the post, 36 Maine soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment (3-142), are set to deploy in February of 2023 to the "U.S. Central Command area of operations" in the Middle East.

The release states the detachments of the 3-142 unit are divided between the Maine and Connecticut Army National Guard.

The 3-142 operates the UH-60M Black Hawk, and according to the post, the unit is "trained to conduct air assault and air movement missions in support of combat and sustainment forces."

During their approximately year-long deployment, the 3-142 will support "Operation Inherent Resolve" and "Operation Spartan Shield" from the sky, the release said.

Mobilizations aren't slowing down, and we're always getting ready for the next one. Supporting the fight, defending... Posted by Maine National Guard on Tuesday, October 25, 2022

"The nation continues to rely on the National Guard to support our active-duty brothers and sisters around the globe, and we don't anticipate that slowing down anytime soon," Brig. Gen. Dean Preston, commander of the Maine Army National Guard, said in the post. "Our soldiers have been training hard – just as you'd expect them to be doing – and we know they will do Maine and our country proud."

According to the post on Tuesday, Maine has not seen a deployment of an Army aviation unit since the year 2018. The last unit, Company G, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, deployed to Afghanistan.

"As always, our sincere thanks to all our military families and employers," Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham, Maine's adjutant general, said in the post. "These men and women have a lot on their plates to balance in order to lead a life of service, and your support is critical to mission accomplishment."