Firewood assistance programs to expand in Maine

ORONO, Maine — We often hear a lot about the cost of heating oil as the colder weather arrives, but many Mainers rely on firewood to stay warm during the fall and winter.

Some families around the state struggle to pay for wood, and many can't chop their own supply. This is where wood banks come in.

Wood banks have been around for a long time. Just like food banks, which provide free food to families in need, wood banks offer firewood to those who can't get their own wood.

Wood banks are all over Maine, and their services are only expected to grow as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service recently awarded $62,500 to the University of Maine for the National Wood Bank project. The money will be used to create more wood banks and connect existing programs across Maine and the country.

Jessica Leahy, professor of forestry at UMaine, will lead the effort and work with other universities and nonprofits to research wood banks and create resources to help start and support these programs.

Leahy said the need for wood banks is only growing.

"This year, we're expecting a lot of demand for wood banks," she explained. "People with inflation, as well as the price of fuel, and home heating, I think people really will face that eat or heat dilemma and hopefully, wood banks can help people get through the winter."

Leahy added that grants between $5,000 and $15,000 are available to existing wood banks this year through the Alliance for Green Heat. Applications can be found at firewoodbanks.org.