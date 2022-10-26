Kittery man accused of burglarizing NH home with an ax

Police said an investigation showed the suspect was using an ax to damage the HVAC system in the home.

SEABROOK, N.H. — A man from Kittery was arrested and charged Tuesday after police said he broke into a home in Seabrook, New Hampshire while armed with an ax and under the influence of methamphetamine.

Joshua Pelletier, 31, of Kittery has been charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and criminal trespassing, according to a release from Seabrook police. He was held overnight at the Rockingham County Jail and was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Wednesday.

Police said they responded to a report around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday of an active burglary at a home on Hooksett Street.

When officers got to the home, they could hear someone in the basement, so they deployed a police K-9 as well, the release stated.

Police said they encountered Pelletier, who was allegedly armed with an ax, and began to order him out of the basement area. He initially refused the officers' commands but, eventually, police and the K-9 were able to convince him to drop his weapon and peacefully exit the basement. He was then taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Police said an investigation showed the suspect was allegedly using the ax to damage the HVAC system in the home, and he was also believed to have been under the influence of methamphetamine at the time.

“Today, I am especially proud of the responding Officers and K-9 Henry, who de-escalated a potentially lethal situation and brought this incident to peaceful resolution," Seabrook Police Chief Brett Walker said in Wednesday's release. "Our officers put themselves in harm’s way everyday protecting the Seabrook community. This incident highlights their dedication and resolve to protect life and property.”

The incident remains under investigation. Police ask anyone who may have additional information on the case to contact Lt. Timothy Mone or Officer Thomas Butcher at 603-474-5200.