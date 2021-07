Officials with the Paris Fire Department said crews were struggling to access enough water to put out the fire in a rural part of town

PARIS, Maine — Multiple fire departments were battling a house fire in Paris, Maine on Saturday evening, July 24.

Officials with the Paris Fire Department said the fire was still active as of 10 p.m. and also shared that departments were struggling to access enough water to put the fire out.

Officials say the home is in a rural part of town and no other homes are affected. Also, there are no reported injuries.