PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- It didn't take long for the Portland Hunt and Alpine Club to become known for some of the most interesting cocktails and food in the Old Port. Owners Andrew and Briana Volk are sharing some of their trade secrets five years later in a book called "Northern Hospitality with The Portland Hunt + Alpine Club."

It's dubbed: A Celebration of Cocktails, Cooking, and Coming Together; and includes everything from recipes to building the perfect fire and getting a toddler to try oysters.

The Volks say they have met so many people through their travels that are intrigued by life in Maine; that they wanted to share their experience through this book.

On September 10th, the Volks are planning a five year anniversary party with guest bartenders from all over the country.

