Worker identified in deadly bucket truck incident in Rangeley

The man died after a bucket truck struck a set of utility wires on Tuesday, police said.

RANGELEY, Maine — The identity of a worker who died Tuesday after a bucket truck struck utility wires in Rangeley has been released.

Danila Belov, 24, of Brooklyn, New York, was pronounced dead at the scene after falling from the bucket of a vehicle, according to an update issued Wednesday by the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Officials said Belov and the driver of the van were subcontractors for Consolidated Communications.

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to Consolidated Communications for comment on the Tuesday incident.

"An employee of one of our subcontractors died in a tragic accident on Tuesday morning, January 17," a spokesperson from Consolidated Communications told NEWS CENTER Maine. "The Maine Occupational Health & Safety Administration (OSHA) has been notified and is investigating the accident, and unfortunately we have no additional details to offer at this time. We are deeply saddened by this devastating loss and are praying for peace and comfort for the family."

According to a spokesperson from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), an inspection with AA Tech Force LLC was opened on Tuesday to determine if there were workplace safety violations that contributed to the incident.

OSHA reportedly has six months to complete the inspection. If violations are found, Consolidated Communications could be held liable.

The incident remains under investigation.