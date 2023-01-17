Man dies after bucket truck hits wires in Rangeley

The bucket struck a set of utility wires suspended by utility poles across the roadway, according to a news release.

RANGELEY, Maine — A man is dead after a bucket truck hit a set of utility wires suspended across a roadway in Rangeley on Tuesday.

At 10:48 a.m., Rangeley police officers, fire crews, and NorthStar Ambulance emergency services responded to a call that a man had fallen out of a bucket truck on Main Street, according to a news release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Emergency aid was administered by paramedics, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated.

The man's identity will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

Maine State Police were reportedly called to assist in the investigation. Police determined the bucket lift attached to a 2012 Ford Ecoline van struck utility wires suspended across Main Street while the vehicle was traveling south.

Police believe the man who had fallen from the bucket was reportedly inside at the time of the collision.

Officials said he and the driver of the van were subcontractors for Consolidated Communications.

Route 4 was closed until roughly 4 p.m. while crews worked at the scene, police said.

Maine State Police and the Maine Department of Labor are investigating.

