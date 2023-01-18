x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Portland

Portland police warn businesses of uptick in commercial burglaries

Five commercial burglaries were reported in Portland between Jan. 9 and Jan. 17, police said.
Credit: NCM

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are urging businesses in the area to continue to follow safety measures amid an uptick in commercial burglaries this past week.

Five commercial burglaries were reported in Portland between Jan. 9 and Jan. 17, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department.

The burglaries were reported on Hanover Street, Forest Avenue, Union Street, Warren Avenue, and Washington Avenue.

"Multiple incidents saw perpetrators enter through windows, where a fan or air conditioning unit had been installed," the release said. "Cash has been stolen as well as copper."

In the release, the police department reminded businesses to secure and lock windows, tend to security alarms that may go off, and install security systems if they don't have one.

"In some cases, the wires to the burglar alarms were cut and the crime was discovered when employees arrived to work the following morning," the release stated. "Police are urging business owners to request a police response to any alarm notifications they might receive and to not ignore notifications of issues with their alarm systems."

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

Portland updates job description for open city manager position

Before You Leave, Check This Out