Woodstock man dies in West Paris crash

WEST PARIS, Maine — A 35-year-old Woodstock man died Wednesday morning after running off the road in West Paris.

According to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, Paris police, West Paris and Woodstock fire departments, as well as EMS responded to reports of a crash on Route 26, also known as Bethel Road, around 5:30 a.m. There, they found the lone occupant of the vehicle, Casey Ryerson, ejected from the car.

The Sheriff’s Office said Ryerson, 35, sustained multiple serious injuries from the crash and died on the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Ryerson’s 2006 Hyundai Elantra was driving south on Bethel Road when the car went off the road into a ditch, and then crashed into two culverts. After hitting the second culvert, the car became airborne and landed nose-down before rolling over at least once, according to police.

During the crash, Ryerson, who police say was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car and landed nearby.

The Sheriff’s Office said the cause of the crash is under investigation.