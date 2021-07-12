Body of missing Freeport woman found offshore

Freeport police had searched for 55-year-old Wendy Lewis since Wednesday

BRISTOL, Maine — The body of a Freeport woman missing since Wednesday has been found by fishermen offshore.

Police had searched for 55-year-old Wendy Lewis since Wednesday.

She was last seen at about 3 p.m. at an Irving gas station in Freeport.

About two hours later, her car was found near Salt Pond Preserve in Bristol. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said her last phone activity was in the Bristol area at about 4:30 p.m. that day.

The Maine Warden Service and Maine Marine Patrol and sheriff's deputies searched the preserve on Friday.

The U.S. Coast Guard assisted with the recovery of the body, the sheriff's office said.