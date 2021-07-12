Sumner stabbing victim was instigator in graduation party altercation, sheriff's office says

The case has been forwarded to the Oxford County District Attorney’s office for review. No charges have been filed in connection to the stabbing.

SUMNER, Maine — The alleged victim of a stabbing in Sumner on Saturday has not yet resulted in criminal charges because the victim was the instigator, officials said.

Chief Deputy James Urquhart of the Oxford County Sheriff's Department said in a release Monday that an investigation determined John Pottle, 33, and his wife, Brittany Walker, 33, of Waterford, were intoxicated when they arrived at a graduation party on Main Street in Sumner.

According to Urquhart, after Pottle made inappropriate comments to a female at the party, another man attempted to intervene. Urquhart said multiple witnesses told officials Pottle grabbed a knife from the grill area and approached the other man, resulting in a physical struggle between the two over the knife. Urquhart said it was during this altercation that Pottle received a shallow stab wound in his hand or arm.

The knife was removed from Pottle, who left in a vehicle with his wife headed for Waterford, according to Urquhart. However, a short time later, Norway police stopped the vehicle.

Brittany Walker, whom Urquhart said was driving the vehicle, was later arrested for operating under the influence.