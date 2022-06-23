Woodstock crash leaves two injured

The area of South Main Street and Andrews Road has since been fully reopened to traffic in both directions.

WOODSTOCK, Maine — Oxford County Deputies responded to a crash in the area of South Main Street and Andrews Road in Woodstock Thursday around 11:40 a.m., a news release issued by Chief Deputy James Urquhart of the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says.

Oxford County Deputies were assisted by Woodstock and Bethel Fire and Rescue, as well as Maine State Police, the release reports.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a 2021 Black Dodge Ram flatbed wrecker, owned by Adley’s Wrecker Service out of Rumford, impacted against the passenger’s side of a 2013 Honda Civic, according to the release.

The release notes that the Honda was operated by Kaiya Corriveau, 22, of Woodstock, while the Dodge belongs to Jonathan Merchant, 47, of Rumford.

After an investigation of the scene, the release states it was determined that Corriveau was traveling South on South Main Street when she attempted to make a left turn onto Edwards Road. Corriveau then traveled into the path of Merchant.

Corriveau was transported by ambulance with life-threatening injuries. Later, she was life-flighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland, the release says.

Merchant only sustained minor injuries and was transported to Rumford Hospital, where he was later released, according to the release.

No additional information has been released.

