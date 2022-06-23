Buxton woman indicted for manslaughter in connection with February crash

Jade K. Pierce, 24, is charged in connection with the Feb. 18, 2022 crash that killed Christopher Smith.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Buxton woman has been indicted for manslaughter in connection with a February crash that killed a Gorham man.

Jade K. Pierce, 25, of Buxton was the driver of a vehicle that hit a car driven by Christopher Smith the night of Feb. 18, 2022, on Fort Hill Road in Gorham, police said.

Pierce had allegedly been drinking prior to the crash, police said at the time.

Christine Smith, 56, of Gorham, a passenger in Smith's car, and Pierce were taken to an area hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.