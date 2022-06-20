Oakland PD and Fire responds to motor vehicle crash, fire

The Oakland Police Department wrote on Facebook they responded to a motor vehicle crash Monday evening.

OAKLAND, Maine — Update 9:52 p.m.:

Central Maine Power is working to repair damage to the High Street telephone pole. They do not have a power restoration estimate at this time, a Facebook post by the Oakland Police Department States.

Central Maine Powers crews are preparing to fix the pole on High Street. Expect delays and one way traffic for the next few hours.￼. We do not have an estimate as to when power will be returned at this time￼ Posted by Oakland Police Department, Maine on Monday, June 20, 2022

Original Story:

The Oakland Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on High St. involving a telephone pole and fire Monday evening, in a Facebook post.

Oakland PD stated that cruisers and Oakland Fire and Rescue responded to the incident.

High Street is currently closed, and Oakland PD is advising people to avoid the area, according to the post.

Central Maine Power stated in a Twitter post that some customers in the Oakland and Belgrade area are experiencing an outage in service. CMP stated they will be working to resolve the outage once conditions are safe to do so.

A motor vehicle accident has caused an outage for customers in the Oakland and Belgrade area. Our crews are evaluating the situation and will work to restore power as soon as conditions are safe. pic.twitter.com/cDVglnbt3H — Central Maine Power (@cmpco) June 21, 2022

The investigation is ongoing.