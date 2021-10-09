Women injured in roll-over crash in Patten

Police believe alcohol and driver inattention were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

PATTEN, Maine — Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a rollover crash in Patten.

Just past 11 p.m. on Friday, October 8, State Police were called to the crash on Shin Pond Rd.

According to Maine State Police, Chelsey Ceballos (28) of Patten was traveling South in her 2006 Chrysler Van when she lost control and drove off the road. Chelsey struck a culvert with her vehicle head-on and her van flipped several times before landing on its side in a ditch.

Maine State Police say Chelsey was not wearing her seatbelt. She suffered non-life-threatening head injuries and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.