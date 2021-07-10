Police investigating van vs. bike crash in Portland

The bicyclist was taken to Maine Medical Center Thursday night with non-life-threatening injuries.

PORTLAND, Maine — A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Thursday night after being hit by a van at the intersection of Forest Avenue and State State Street, dispatch told NEWS CENTER Maine.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. The road was closed to remove the van from the scene but has since reopened.

This comes two days after a 63-year-old man and SUV towing a boat trailer collided near 335 Forest Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.