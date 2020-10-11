Windsor man wins $3.2M in Megabucks lottery

Gregory McAllister of Windsor won the lottery after 35 years of playing with the same numbers.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gregory McAllister of Windsor was a lucky man on Oct. 28. Using the same numbers he’s played in the Tri-State Megabucks game for 35 years, he finally won.

And the wait was worth it. McAllister’s winning ticket was worth $3.2 million.

“I just can’t believe I finally won,” McAllister said. “I feel great!!

He chose to take the cash option of $2,546,249. After withholding for taxes, he will take home $1,807,837.

McAllister has been the bar manager at Sarah’s Café in Wiscasset for 20 years.

“I am planning to stay there for now as the people and the place are like home to me, but,” he laughed, “I may drop a couple of shifts.”

He bought his ticket at the Wiscasset Quik Stop and the store received a $30,000 bonus for selling the winner.

“We’re all very happy for Gregory,” Michael Boardman, deputy director, lottery operations for the Maine Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages & Lottery Operations said. “It’s always nice to meet our winners and see how excited they are.”