Hebron man wins $1 million in Maine Lottery

AUGUSTA, Maine — Mark Ramsdell walked into Polly’s Variety in Oxford, Maine and walked out holding a $1,000,000 winning ticket, the final one in the $50 Million Cash Blowout instant game from the Maine Lottery.

Ramsdell said, “I was shaking in my boots after I scratched off the ticket…I went right back to Polly’s and told Lisa, ‘You’re not going to believe it’.”

Lisa Annanbe is the owner of Polly’s. The store received a $10,000 bonus for selling the million-dollar ticket.

Ramsdell, who lives in Hebron, received a check for $710,000, after state and federal withholding. He added, “I’m getting debt-free. I helped my kids a little…I may buy a lakefront property as a fixer-upper.”

Employees of Polly’s called Mark Ramsdell a great guy and a hard worker. He has been a contractor for 30 years.