Hebron man wins $1 million in Maine Lottery

Mark Ramsdell received a check for $710,000, after state and federal withholding. He purchased his winning ticket at Polly's Variety in Oxford.
Maine Lottery

AUGUSTA, Maine — Mark Ramsdell walked into Polly’s Variety in Oxford, Maine and walked out holding a $1,000,000 winning ticket, the final one in the $50 Million Cash Blowout instant game from the Maine Lottery.

Ramsdell said, “I was shaking in my boots after I scratched off the ticket…I went right back to Polly’s and told Lisa, ‘You’re not going to believe it’.” 

Lisa Annanbe is the owner of Polly’s. The store received a $10,000 bonus for selling the million-dollar ticket.

Ramsdell, who lives in Hebron, received a check for $710,000, after state and federal withholding. He added, “I’m getting debt-free. I helped my kids a little…I may buy a lakefront property as a fixer-upper.”

Employees of Polly’s called Mark Ramsdell a great guy and a hard worker. He has been a contractor for 30 years.

Ramsdell says he’s always tried to be good to people, which is why he says he’s not rich. He may not describe himself as rich after this piece of good fortune, but he is certainly getting closer.

