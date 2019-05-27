WESTBROOK, Maine — A new concert venue in Westbrook opened Sunday night, and not everyone liked what they heard. There were noise complaints from as far away as two miles from the venue.

Rock Row's Facebook page is filled with comments from people who are complaining about the noise. Sunday night's performance was by Anderson Paak and the Free Nationals.

The Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row can hold about 8,200 people. It is a 100-acre business and residential project open to the public, and the pavilion is the first section to open. It's run by Waterfront Concerts which organized shows for the pavilion in Portland.

Rock Row has yet to address these noise complaints.

