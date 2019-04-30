WESTBROOK, Maine — Developers and city leaders in Westbrook are celebrating the construction of what is expected to be southern Maine’s largest outdoor concert venue Tuesday.

With opening night less than a month away, developers and concert promoters are under pressure.

“We are right on track. We'll be finishing a couple days before, but we're ready,” Levy said.

Waterfront Concerts, the founder of the highly successful Bangor waterfront, is moving its Maine State Pier operations to the new site after the City of Portland declined a 10-year contract.

The new venue, with a capacity of 8,200, will be significantly larger the Maine State Pier, but it will only have about half the the capacity of Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion on the Bangor waterfront.

The Maine Savings Pavilion at Row Row project is part of a massive multi-million-dollar development of the former Pike Industries quarry on Main Street.

Rock Row will eventually be home to restaurants, shops, hotels, apartments, and office space across the 100-acre property, according to developers.

The first phase will include a 100,000-square-foot Market Basket supermarket and other smaller retailers in addition to the concert venue.

"This isn't just a traditional commercial project with a sea of asphalt that you just come to and leave,” developer Josh Levy told NEWS CENTER Maine. “This is really an experience unlike anything other in the northeast.”

The first concert at the new venue is scheduled for May 26.