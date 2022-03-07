The week ahead: March 7, 2022

Senate leaders discuss Ukraine, masking becomes optional in some Maine schools and two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's some stories to watch for this week.

MAINE, USA — Tuesday, March 8, 2022

On Tuesday, the Senate Foreign Relations committee is expected to hold a hearing on the invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. is among several countries to impose severe sanctions on Russia. Victoria Nuland from the State Department is expected to testify.

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

On Wednesday, many students across Maine will be able to choose whether or not to wear a mask in schools and childcare centers. The state attributed the decision to dropping hospitalizations and fewer COVID-19 outbreaks at schools statewide. In a press release last week, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services said universal masking in these settings is no longer recommended, but local school boards still have the authority to set masking requirements at their schools.

Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday marks two years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. At the time, there were 118,000 cases around the world and about 4,200 deaths. Health officials encouraged testing and isolation to keep the virus from spreading. Today, Johns Hopkins University has recorded 445,000,000 cases worldwide and six million deaths.

Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday marks two years since the first case of covid-19 was confirmed in Maine. In response, Governor Mills proclaimed an Insurance Emergency to require private health insurance companies to cover private costs related to COVID-19 testing. The governor also suspended non-essential travel for state employees and limited gatherings to fewer than 250 people.

More stories NEWS CENTER Maine is following: