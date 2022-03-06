Parents charged after baby found allegedly choking on drugs in Oxford County, police said

Echo Dunn, 27, and Robert Pilgram, 38, are facing child endangerment charges, according to police.

BETHEL, Maine — A father and mother are facing child endangerment charges after their seven-month-old baby was allegedly choking on fentanyl in Bethel on Thursday, according to police.

Following a 911 call about a baby that was choking, officers with the Oxford County Sherriff’s Office arrived at an apartment on Mason Street, and found a 7-month-old-baby in distress, Oxford County Sherriff’s Office Chief Deputy James Urquhart said in a press release Sunday.

Officers took the baby outside to an ambulance and began treating him, Urquhart said.

After speaking to the parents, Echo Dunn, 27, and Robert Pilgram, 38, police said they found out that the baby was exposed to Fentanyl, possibly from a straw that was on a bed the parents shared with the baby.

Police said they administered Narcan to the 7-month-old and took him to an area hospital.

The Department of Health Human Services (DHHS) has taken the baby in for temporary custody.