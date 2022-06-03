Two killed, 2 injured in head-on crash in Oxford County

Nathanial Skillin, 36, of Dixfield, collided head-on with a car driven by Rodger Beaudoin, 55, of NH, on Route 2 in Hanover, according to police.

HANOVER, Maine — Two people are dead, and two others were injured in a head-on two-car crash in Oxford County early Sunday morning, according to police.



An initial investigation reveals Nathanial Skillin, 36, of Dixfield, was driving eastbound on Route 2 in Hanover at around 2:04 a.m. The Volvo he was driving allegedly crossed the center line into oncoming traffic heading westbound, Oxford County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy James Urquhart said in a press release.



Skillin’s car then collided head-on with a PT Cruiser, driven by Rodger Beaudoin, 55, of NH, Urquhart said.

Beaudoin’s car then caught on fire and he died inside his car, police said. His two passengers, Jody Houle, 45, of NH, and Ricardy Roseaux, 36, of Rumford, were able to escape from the car. They were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Skillin was also killed in the crash.