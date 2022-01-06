Man fatally shot in Vassalboro has been identified

Jeremy Gilley, 37, died after being shot Monday inside an apartment building in Vassalboro.

Example video title will go here for this video

VASSALBORO, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published May 31, 2022.

Maine State Police said a 37-year-old from Vassalboro was killed in a shooting at an apartment building Monday.

Jeremy Gilley of Vassalboro died after being shot, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled Gilley's death is a homicide, Moss said.

Joshua Bilodeau, 30, of Vassalboro also was shot and is recovering at a local hospital.

A third person who was involved in the incident but not injured. However, Maine State Police did not identify that person as of Wednesday.

The shooting incident happened inside of an apartment at 513 Main St. in Vassalboro early in the morning Monday.

#BREAKING We're learning new details about the shooting incident in Vassalboro Monday. @MEStatePolice say 37-year-old Jeremy Gilley of Vassalboro died as a result of being shot. 30-year-old Joshua Bilodeau of Vassalboro was also shot & is recovering @newscentermaine — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) June 1, 2022

Police said all three people involved in the shooting incident lived inside the apartment building.

According to Moss, no arrests have been at this time. Moss added that all of the people inside the apartment have been interviewed and are cooperating with police.

Police will continue to investigate the circumstances around Gilley's death and the shooting. Moss said state police detectives would consult with the Kennebec district attorney's office and the Maine attorney general's office throughout the investigation.

NEWS CENTER Maine spoke with Zack Smith, who said he is the brother of the person who was shot and injured in the Vassalboro shooting incident Monday. Smith said his brother has worked very hard to turn his life around in recent years.

"He's been through it through the years like a lot of us have, and this past year he's really made a comeback, and he's doing awesome," Smith said. "He's working six, seven days a week most week, and the days he had off he spends with his daughter. He's a good guy."

Smith said he has been in communication with family who have visited his brother at the hospital.

"He's in rough shape, but he's OK. He will recover at some point," Smith said. "It's going to take some time. It's going to be a long road healing up."

A person who asked to remain anonymous said they knew those involved and shared the following statement with NEWS CENTER Maine:

"I knew both of these men. They were great people who honestly had more in common than they think. Whatever happen between them was never intended to go this far. Now we have a man dead and another in the hospital, both have young daughters and families. One is gone and there is nothing we can do about that but we can help save another man’s life, another daughters father and another family from grieving. At the end of the day these people are human and both good people. I encourage our community to come together instead of going to war."

A GoFundMe has also been created to support the individual that was injured during the shooting.