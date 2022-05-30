One dead, one injured in Vassalboro shooting

Maine State Police said shortly before 2 p.m. that they had no one in custody, but that there was no danger to the public.

VASSALBORO, Maine — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting in an apartment building on Main Street in Vassalboro Monday morning.

State police were called to 513 Main St. at about 9:12 a.m. for reports of an argument followed by multiple gunshots, Lt. Jeff Love of the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit said Monday afternoon.

State troopers arrived to find one man dead, one man injured and a third man who was in the apartment at the time of the shooting but was uninjured, Love said.

All were residents of the apartment building, he said.

Detectives said it appears the man was killed by a gunshot, but the investigation continues.

Troopers said just before 2 p.m. that no one was in custody, but they said there was no threat to the public.

The names of those allegedly involved were not released early Monday afternoon.

Main Street was blocked from Gray Road to South Stanley Hill and Bog roads for several hours.

No additional information was immediately available.

