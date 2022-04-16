One killed, another seriously hurt in China crash

The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office said alcohol and speed may have played a role in this crash.

CHINA, Maine — One man is dead and another is seriously hurt after an early morning rollover crash in China on Saturday, April 16.

According to the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office, Bruce K. Bourget, 48, of China was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt on Neck Road around 12:23 a.m. He went around a corner and then rolled over several times.

Peter S. Fernald, 63, of Winslow was riding with him. At the time of the crash, both men were ejected out of the car and suffered critical injuries.

Waterville Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene and requested help from LifeFlight because of the seriousness of the injuries. Fernald was flown to Eastern Maine Medical Center, and Bourget was taken to MaineGeneral Health in Augusta by ambulance.

Fernald died around 5:50 a.m.

Authorities said alcohol and speed may have played a role in this crash.