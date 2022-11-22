x
Update: Portland man reported missing has been located

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said at 9 a.m. Wednesday that the man had been safely located.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

PORTLAND, Maine — UPDATE

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said at 9 a.m. Wednesday that the man had been safely located.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Portland man on Tuesday after he was last seen on Nov. 17. 

The man was last seen leaving his group home on Forest Avenue on Nov. 17 and did not return, according to a press release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety

Police describe him as a 5-foot 10-inches tall white male who is 200 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes, and a goatee. 

He typically wears a gray fanny pack and sweatpants, and could be wearing a Celtics hooded sweatshirt, the release stated. 

Police said he has intellectual disabilities and is known to wander around Portland. 

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575. 

