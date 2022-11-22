Drug agents shut down Hancock County fentanyl ring

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency on Monday arrested three people and seized about 330 grams of fentanyl, as well as cocaine, money, and a shotgun, officials said.

SULLIVAN, Maine — Two men from Maine and a third from Massachusetts and Puerto Rico were arrested Monday and charged with drug trafficking after drug agents allegedly found 330 grams of suspected fentanyl, along with cocaine, drug proceeds and a loaded shotgun at a home on Morancy Road in Sullivan.

Randolph Garland, 58, and Christopher Smith, 41, both from Sullivan, along with Steven Maldonado Rodriguez, 27, of South Lawrence, Massachusetts, were each charged with Class A felony aggravated trafficking of Schedule W drugs, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a release.

State and federal officials executed a search warrant at about 8 p.m. Monday at the Morancy Road home of Christopher Smith and allegedly seized approximately 330 grams of suspected fentanyl, 35 grams of cocaine, $3,700 in suspected drug proceeds, and a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, Moss said.

The estimated street value of the drugs is approximately $55,000.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency's Down East Task Force, Hancock County Sheriff's Office, Maine State Police Tactical Team, Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations, and the FBI participated in the search warrant, Moss said.