Cornish standoff suspect accused of stabbing police K-9 in the legs

CORNISH, Maine — A man was arrested at his home at 68 Spur Road in Cornish on Friday morning after a nearly 24-hour standoff with police.

Edward Kalinoski, 66, was arrested on charges of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening, criminal mischief, and refusal to submit to arrest or detention, York County Sheriff William King said in an updated news release Friday.

King said it was initially reported to officials that Kalinoski damaged his neighbor's home and slashed the neighbor’s tires with a large knife after a landscaping disagreement. Further information, however, indicated that the incident was unprovoked, according to King. King added Kalinoski was also seen with what appeared to be a handgun.

Responding deputies arrived on the scene and attempted to make contact with Kalinoski, but he was uncooperative and retreated into his residence, according to King.

King said law enforcement had encountered Kalinoski in the past, and based on those encounters, officials contacted the Southern Maine Special Response Team to manage tactical operations. Crisis negotiators and mental health first responders were also called to the scene, according to King.

King said law enforcement used various non-lethal means to apprehend Kalinoski. He said a York Police Department K-9 team tried to arrest him at a point in time when he appeared unarmed, but Kalinoski had a knife and stabbed the police dog, Gunther, in both of its rear legs. Gunther was transported to the Scarborough Animal Hospital, where he was treated and released.

King explained that officials dismantled parts of Kalinoski's home, such as removing windows and doors, in an attempt to make contact with him.

Kalinoski was arrested around 6:30 a.m. Friday after he left the house armed with what was later determined to be a replica firearm, according to King. He was apprehended by tactical members and taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

King said no gunshots were ever fired by law enforcement or Kalinoski, and that all tactics used by law enforcement were non-lethal.

According to King, the following agencies assisted at the scene: York County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police, Southern Maine Special Response Team, Cumberland County Emergency Services Unit, Maine State Police Tactical Team, York County Emergency Management Agency, Sacopee Rescue, and the Limerick Fire Department.