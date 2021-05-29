x
Two teens walk away unharmed in fiery rollover crash

The teen driver and his passenger “miraculously,” escaped without any injuries, police said.
Credit: Maine State Police
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Two teenagers escaped unharmed from a fiery single-car crash in New Gloucester Friday.

According to police, one of the teens was speeding on Swamp Road around 8:30 p.m. when he lost control of his car on the gravel, causing it to cross into the opposite lane and roll over into the embankment. The car then caught on fire. The driver and his teen passenger “miraculously,” escaped without any injuries, police said.

The New Gloucester Fire Department was able to quickly contain the car fire and prevent the flames from reaching the nearby wood line.