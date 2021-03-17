Man escapes flames after car hits tree

Police say Adam Harriman was taken to the hospital with a broken hip and lacerations.

NORTH BERWICK, Maine — North Berwick Police Chief Stephen Peasley says Adam Harriman escaped his car that was on fire after crashing into a tree on Linscott Road in North Berwick around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

According to Chief Peasley, Officer Patrick Roy grabbed Harriman and dragged him away from the car as it became fully engulfed in flames.

Peasley says Harriman was taken to Wentworth-Douglas Hospital in Dover, NH with a broken hip and lacerations.

Harriman was speeding, will likely be charged with failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle, and there was no obvious sign of impairment, officials say.