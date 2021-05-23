Man survives fiery tractor-trailer crash after falling asleep at wheel in Kittery, officials say

KITTERY, Maine — A man is recovering in the hospital after police say he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed a tractor-trailer that was hauling bottles of Poland Spring Water into a guardrail in Kittery.

The crash happened around 4:00 a.m. on the southbound lane of the turnpike near mile marker 1.5. Several lanes were shut down as a result.

Officials say, Eric Morris, 65, of Portland, fell asleep at the wheel, causing the tractor-trailer to go off the road, then strike a guardrail before becoming fully engulfed. According to officials, Morris was able to get out of the truck on his own. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital. No other cars were involved.