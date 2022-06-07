Two seriously injured in building collapse at Naples restaurant

The incident occurred at 12:54 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at Captain Jack's Restaurant.

NAPLES, Maine — Two people were reportedly injured in a building collapse Tuesday afternoon at Captain Jack's Restaurant in Naples, the Cumberland County Sherriff's Office said in a release.

Shane Malloy, 44, was considered seriously injured after being reportedly pinned under the structure. Malloy was first transported to Bridgeton Hospital, then Maine Medical Center by LifeFlight, the release stated.

Harold Collins, 44, was not pinned, but struck by the roof and sustained injuries considered serious and life-threatening. Collins was transported to Maine Medical Center via ambulance, the release stated.

The building's roof was reportedly under construction by Malloy Construction, Inc. at the time of the collapse. No other construction crew members were harmed during the incident.

The release says the Maine Occupational Health Organization responded to the scene and is investigating the incident.

No additional information has been released.