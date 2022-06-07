x
Lewiston mother charged after toddler was revived with Narcan

The boy's mother, Khadija Aden, 20, of Lewiston, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and violation of conditions of release.
LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston toddler is expected to recover after officials found the child "lifeless," Lewiston police said in a release Tuesday.

Lewiston police responded to a home on Knox Street at 9:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of an unconscious toddler. When officers arrived, they found a 1-year-old boy unconscious, officials said.

Police said that while attempting to save the boy's life, a witness told officers the boy may have ingested heroin, fentanyl, or another narcotic, Tuesday's release stated. Officers then administered Narcan to the child, and the child slowly began to regain consciousness, according to police.

Lewiston police said the boy's mother, 20-year-old Khadija Aden of Lewiston, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and violation of conditions of release.

The child was brought to Central Maine Medical Center where, as of Tuesday, he remained. He is expected to recover and will be released from the hospital, police said. 

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services is conducting its own investigation into the incident, according to Lewiston police.

