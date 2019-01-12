MILLINOCKET, Maine — Two men were rescued after trying to cross the Penobscot River on Saturday afternoon.

According to a release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (MDIFW) Maine Game Wardens had to use a hovercraft to rescue Hunter Cote, age 18, and his uncle, Jason Hartley, age 42, both of Millinocket, who were trying to cross the Penobscot River to go hunting when they became stuck on thin iced that had formed.

The MDIFW says that Cote and Hartley were in a 14-foot aluminum boat without a motor and towing a canoe as they rowed toward the opposite shore when they got stuck.

Cote was able to get to shore in the canoe, but was unsuccessful in trying to pull Hartley in who was in the aluminum boat after the rope pulling him in broke.

Hartley was sent down the river and over rapids before he became stuck in the ice again.

Maine Game Warden Sergeant Ron Dunham launched a department hovercraft and first rescued Hartley, and then rescued Cote who the MDIFW says walked over a half mile looking for an area to cross the river.

Both Cote and Hartley were brought to shore, were evaluated, but did not need medical treatment.

According to the release, both men were wearing life jackets.

