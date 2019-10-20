MONTVILLE, Maine — A passenger on an ATV has died after the ATV crashed on a dirt road in Montville on Sunday.

According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (MDIFW), Rachel Curtis, 30, of Montville, died after the Polaris Sportsman 850 ATV she was a passenger on crashed on a dirt road in the Frye Mountain Wildlife Area.

Curtis died from her injuries sustained in the crash.

The Maine Warden Service is investigating the incident and is working with the Waldo County Sheriff's Office to determine if the driver of the ATV will be charged.

Wardens were assisted by Maine State Police and the Montville Fire Department.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update this story when more information becomes available.

