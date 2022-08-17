Two killed in Dixmont motor vehicle crash

Police responded to the incident located on Western Avenue in Dixmont Wednesday afternoon, a release says.

DIXMONT, Maine — Two people have died in a serious motor vehicle crash in Dixmont involving multiple vehicles on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the incident located on Western Avenue at approximately 12:40 p.m., according to a news release issued by Chief Deputy John Knappe of the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.

An early investigation has revealed a westbound sedan crossed over the center line, striking an eastbound sedan in a head-on collision, the release says.

Upon arrival, medical personnel confirmed both drivers were deceased. Both vehicles were reportedly only occupied by the drivers, according to the release.

The release reports that Sheriff's Office deputies, investigators, and reconstruction and mapping teams are conducting an investigation at this time.

Authorities have identified and interviewed witnesses to the incident.

The Dixmont and Newburgh fire departments reportedly assisted at the scene, the release says.

Police say in the release no further information will be released on Wednesday while families are being notified.

Western Avenue will remain closed for an extended period of time as the investigation continues, according to the release.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.