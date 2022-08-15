Two killed in Berwick crash Sunday

Berwick police ask that anyone who may have information about the crash contact them by phone or email.

BERWICK, Maine — A crash involving two vehicles in Berwick on Sunday resulted in two deaths.

It happened on Portland Street (Route 4) near where the street intersects with Old Route 4, according to a release from Berwick police.

"A 1999 Volvo S70 was traveling southbound passing multiple cars when it struck a 2014 Chevrolet Volt traveling northbound," police said in the release.

There were two people in the Volvo, and both died in the crash, the release stated.

The driver of the Chevy was taken to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

The York Police Department is reconstructing the crash.

The names of the people involved are not being released until their family members are notified.

Berwick police ask that anyone who may have information about the crash email Sgt. Jeffrey Pilkington (j.pilkington@berwickpd.org) or Detective Steven Shisler (s.shisler@berwickpd.org), or call Berwick police at 207-698-1136.