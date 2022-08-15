Motorcyclists injured in crash with SUV in Brunswick

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday on Pleasant Street, near the intersection of Webster Street, according to a release from Brunswick police.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two people riding a motorcycle were injured Sunday in a crash with an SUV in Brunswick.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Pleasant Street, near the intersection of Webster Street, according to a news release issued by Brunswick police. Officers determined a Mercedes SUV made a left onto Webster Street and struck a motorcycle traveling east on Pleasant Street, the release stated.

Robert Grady, 56, of Pittston was operating the motorcycle at the time, officials said. He was taken to Midcoast Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Heidi Osborne, 51, of Brunswick was Grady's passenger on the motorcycle. She was taken to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.

Neither Grady nor Osborne were wearing a helmet, the release stated.

The driver of the SUV, 70-year-old Luis Berrizbeitia of Concord, Massachusetts, was not injured, nor were any passengers in the vehicle.

The vehicle was damaged but was still able to be driven, and the motorcycle had to be towed from the scene, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.