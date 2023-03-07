Two injured in three-vehicle crash on I-95 in Pittsfield

Larry DiPietro, 75, of Augusta, slowed down his gray 2005 Hyundai sedan and attempted to illegally enter the highway crossover, from the driving lane.

PITTSFIELD, Maine — Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, state troopers responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash in Pittsfield on Interstate 95 northbound at mile 146, a news release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said.

An investigation revealed Larry DiPietro, 75, of Augusta, slowed down his gray 2005 Hyundai sedan and attempted to illegally enter the highway divider, also known as a crossover, from the driving lane, according to the release.

"DiPietro’s action caused a three-vehicle collision as the vehicles attempted to avoid him," the release stated.

Moss said two people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

DiPietro was not injured in the crash and was charged with driving to endanger, the release said.

The crash prompted a single-lane closure, and traffic delays were minor, Moss said.

"The Maine State Police would like to remind drivers that using crossovers is not permitted for any reason whatsoever," the release said. "It is illegal and highly dangerous to everyone driving on the interstate."

No additional information was released.