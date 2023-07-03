Portland police investigating shooting on Verrill Street

Police said it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

PORTLAND, Maine — Police are investigating a shooting on Verrill Street in Portland that injured one person Sunday evening.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a shooting on Verrill Street, a news release from the Portland Police Department said.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 32-year-old man from Brooklyn, New York suffering from injuries not considered life-threatening, according to the release.

The man was taken to Maine Medical Center, police said.

"This was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public," the release stated.

Investigators with the police department ask anyone who may have information that may assist in this case to contact them at 207-874-8575.