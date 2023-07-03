Driver rescued after truck crashes into Union River in Ellsworth

Upon arrival, police discovered that water levels had filled the cab up to the dashboard and heard splashing in the area.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — A man whose truck crashed into the Union River in Ellsworth was rescued by police officials who responded to the scene late Saturday.

The Ellsworth Police Department received a report about a crash on Shore Road, in which the caller said they believed the driver crashed through the guardrail and landed in the Union River, the department said Monday in a news release.

Upon arrival, police discovered that water levels had filled the cab up to the dashboard and heard splashing in the area.

"They searched the immediate area and found a male going underwater yelling for help," the release stated.

Cpl. Robert Angelo got into the water and swam out about 15 feet to get to the individual and pulled him back to the shoreline until emergency medical care arrived, according to the release.

Officials searched for other occupants and determined no other people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The driver, 29-year-old Christopher Coombs, of Sullivan, was brought to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said, and charges are reportedly pending following the crash.

