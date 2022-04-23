Three young Maine equestrians heading to Dressage Nationals

Three members of the Steady Strides Equestrian Team based in Etna will head to the national competition this week in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

ETNA, Maine — A few young Mainers who are part of the Steady Strides Equestrian Team based in Etna are gearing up for the biggest competition of their lives next week. They'll be competing in the Interscholastic Equestrian Association Dressage National Finals in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, from Apr. 28 to May 1.

16-year-old Caleb Schobel, 15-year-old Gwen Monsees, and 13-year-old Addison Clukey all qualified for nationals at the regional competition in Millis, Massachusetts, in March.

Schobel will compete in the Intermediate Equitation division, Monsees will compete in Novice Equitation and Novice Test, and Clukey will compete in Intermediate Equitation for middle school.

Schobel said the equitation division focuses more on the rider than the horse, like "being steady with your hands, not being all over the place."

Monsees said the test division measures the skills of both the rider and the horse.

"You'd go up the middle of the arena, you'd salute to the judge and then you do a series of circles and diagonal lines across the arena," Monsees said.

The team practices at Tykenbay Acres in Etna. Both Monsees and Schobel agreed the biggest challenge of these competitions is riding a horse they're unfamiliar with and having only seconds to get acquainted before competing.

"You could get lucky and have a really nice horse that's pretty easy to ride or you could have a tougher horse that's not so easy to ride," Schobel said.

Tyra Payne is the coach of the Steady Strides team. Payne said not needing your own horse for these competitions can be a perk for some.

"Horses are expensive and not every rider has an opportunity to own a horse," Payne said.

Dressage competitions are something that has taught these young riders skills they can use beyond the arena.

"It's a great life skill for them to be able to get on a different horse and figure them out," Payne said.

Schobel said the biggest life lesson riding has taught him is perseverance.

"Sometimes [the horse will] be having a bad day or you'll be having a bad day and your ride might not go the way you want it to, then you get on the next day and you have a great ride," Schobel said.

Monsees said the younger horses, or the ones that can be a little too energized, have taught her patience.

"You have to have a lot of patience to be able to work with that horse and get it to be relaxed," Monsees said.