Police investigating Washington County woman's 'suspicious' death

Police are trying to identify a person seen on surveillance footage walking by the woman's apartment.

PERRY, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating the death of a woman from Perry, and Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said the circumstances of the woman's death are considered suspicious.

In a release Friday, Moss said Pleasant Point police found Kimberly Neptune, 43, dead in an apartment at 27 Thunder Road in Perry shortly before 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

Police responded to the apartment at the request of a relative, according to Moss.

Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North is investigating the death with the assistance of Pleasant Point police. Moss said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is performing an autopsy.

A neighbor of Neptune's brought surveillance camera footage to police and, according to Moss, the video shows a person walking by the apartment building. Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the person shown in the screenshots below.

Police ask anyone who may have information about Neptune's death or the person in the photos to call Maine State Police at 207-973-3700 and leave a message for Detective Larry Anderson.