MAINE, USA — As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Central Maine Power's website reported just under 10,000 of its customers were without power.

Strong winds, primarily throughout southern and central Maine, are leading to downed trees and power lines.

The photo below from Jim Lucas was taken on Maple Street in Westbrook around 11:30 a.m.

Jim Lucas

As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Emera Maine reported about 1,700 customers without power.