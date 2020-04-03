GORHAM, Maine — The Maine State Fire Marshal's Office said a Gorham woman died Wednesday at Maine Medical Center, after a fire insider her room at Gorham House.

84-year-old Lynda Muccino was being treated for burns and smoke inhalation since the fire Friday night.

Investigators said a table lamp fell on a bed and started the fire.

According to Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland, this is the fifth fire death in Maine this year.

RELATED: 32-year-old man believed to be victim of house fire in Perry

RELATED: 5 people injured in massive fire at Augusta apartment complex

RELATED: Vassalboro yard care business burns to the ground