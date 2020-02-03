PERRY, Maine — The State Fire Marshal's Office said one person died in a house fire in Washington County. The fire was reported around 6 a.m. Sunday at the home on Golding Road in Perry.

Fire Marshals believe the victim is 32-year-old Bradford Preston Jr., who lived at the home.

An examination of the body Monday morning showed he died of smoke inhalation, although additional work is necessary to confirm a positive identification. However, Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland said the body was located in a hallway outside of Preston's bedroom.

McCausland said the house is owned by Phyllis and Robert Murray, who also live there, but were staying elsewhere Sunday.

Investigators say the fire started in the home’s ceiling.

